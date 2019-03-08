Majority of readers against Tesco Goodmayes redevelopment plans

Campaigners outside Tesco Goodmayes on June 11.

More than three quarters of Recorder readers are against plans to build 1,360 houses and a school at a supermarket site in Goodmayes.

Developer Weston Homes is due to submit a full planning application for the development at Tesco in Goodmayes, which will include a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom homes, along with a new primary school and an underground car park.

Campaigners from Reclaim Redbridge, a group set up to oppose the plans, have warned that the proposals will lead to overstretched heathcare facilities, increased traffic and overpopulation.

One campaigner, Habiba Alli, 34, of Chadwell Heath, said: "Why are the council allowing Tesco to build here? Yes, there is a need for housing, but why is Ilford South taking 1,400 new homes and nowhere else is taking it?

"I can tell you why - because they are expecting us not to have a voice in this area.

"We have had to put up with this for too long. There is growing concern in the community. People are growing angry and there is a lot of rage about the uneven distribution of housing in the borough.

"We are the ones taking the brunt of housing in the Crossrail corridor."

The Recorder asked readers for their view and 77 per cent also opposed the plans.

One social media user said: "We should campaign against all high density developments as they add pressure on local facilities and cause more congestion as well as overshadow the area as a whole. We currently have more than enough of them already any way."

Another added: "No one said we don't want better services, tackling homelessness and better overview on the council waiting lists, it's the disparity and unfair distribution alongside pollution and all the other social issues which are of major concern."

But some readers were in favour of the plans.

One user said: "We need more council homes". Another added: "It's not as if we have a massive homelessness issue."

A spokesman for Redbridge Council said: "The council are aware residents will have concerns on a proposal of this size so we would encourage local residents to participate fully with Weston's engagement programme to ensure their views are taken into account."

A Tesco spokesman told the Recorder: "We're excited to be working with Weston Homes as they continue to engage with the local community on their proposals for our Goodmayes site, which will include a brand new Tesco store for our customers."