Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge libraries set for major upgrade

PUBLISHED: 09:30 05 February 2019

Owner Vivian Archer in the new part of the bookshop. Picture: Ken Mears

Owner Vivian Archer in the new part of the bookshop. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Redbridge libraries will undergo major upgrades over the next few months to improve online and interactive services for users.

The new system will make it easier and quicker for residents to download eBooks and a new app will be launched, allowing customers to access their library on the move.

This is also an opportunity for budding authors and local publications to share their work via the application.

Leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal said: “This is a fantastic development for our local libraries.

“The new and improved online library services will help make books more accessible as well as providing brand new opportunities to local authors and journalists.

“We’re so fortunate to have such a widely used library network in Redbridge and I remain committed to investing in services like these, making our libraries future-proof and accessible for generations to come.”

Library online systems will be updated from February 23 until mid-March.

During the works, certain services will be unavailable to staff and customers.

It will not be possible to renew items, make reservations or search the library catalogue.

A fines amnesty will be in place until March 31, so no customer will incur any new fines on their accounts during the period of transitioning to the new system.

Referrals to the collection agency will also be suspended during this period.

Any fines and charges on customer accounts prior to February 1 will remain on accounts.

Overdue notices will also not be issued.

Once the new system is up and running, notification of overdue items will be via text or email only, so customers are advised to make sure that their library has their most up to date contact details.

Another disruption during the upgrade is in regard to “new release”.

The numbers of new books libraries will receive will be limited until April, so customers might have to wait a little longer for books to come into their local library.

It will also not be possible to request any books from Redbridge’s partner libraries during this period.

Joining the library, using the public computers and borrowing items will be unaffected during the update.

“We apologise to all our library customers for the disruptions,” Cllr Athwal added.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

Havelock Street, in Ilford Town Centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan

Man prosecuted for running Ilford shisha venue illegally

The owner was ordered to pay more than £300. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Most Read

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

Havelock Street, in Ilford Town Centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan

Man prosecuted for running Ilford shisha venue illegally

The owner was ordered to pay more than £300. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge libraries set for major upgrade

Owner Vivian Archer in the new part of the bookshop. Picture: Ken Mears

West Ham battle to deserved draw after controversial Liverpool strike

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

More than 600 complaints about potholes in Redbridge last year, figures show

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Taylor excited to see Daggers defender Gordon continue to develop after extending deal

Liam Gordon scores his second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient drawn away to FA Trophy holders in quarter-finals

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists