Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals Trust asks to re-direct donations during lockdown 2.0 to those more in need

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 November 2020

Stacey English from King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity with donated easter eggs. Picture: BHRUT

Stacey English from King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity with donated easter eggs. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

After getting inundated with a tonne of donations during the first lockdown, BHRUT, which runs King George and Queen’s Hospitals, is asking for that generosity to be re-directed to those who need it most.

Between the two hospitals there were more than 100,000 hot meals, drinks and snacks donated plus 12,500 Easter eggs, as well as wellbeing packs and toiletries.

BHRUT’s chief executive Tony Chambers is asking for anyone who wishes to donate to them to consider giving it to foodbanks and homeless shelters who are in desperate need of the help.

He said: “There are vulnerable people in our communities who need your help much more than we do, so please support us to spread this message and ensure help gets to where it is needed most at such a challenging time.”

The trust will continue to accept the usual annual donations of toys for its children’s wards and departments for Christmas.

To donate toys contact King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity at 01708 774 861.

