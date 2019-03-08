Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association arrange meal for homeless at Ilford hostel

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 June 2019

RDWWA host dinner for homeless at Single Homeless Project in Ilford. Picture: Abida Iqbal

RDWWA host dinner for homeless at Single Homeless Project in Ilford. Picture: Abida Iqbal

Archant

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association (RDWWA) arranged an evening meal for homeless people to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

The evening was hosted by Abida Iqbal, founder of the association, at the Single Homeless Project in York Road on Tuesday, May 28.

You may also want to watch:

Among the guests were Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, the mayor of Redbridge, Kashif Kash Qayyum, Councillor Mohammed Khaled Noor, and Thomas Chan, deputy lieutenant for the London Borough of Redbridge.

The RDWWA has been organising these events and supporting the Single Homeless Project for the past 18 years and has been providing the food for month of Ramadan.

The project is a London-wide charity which works to prevent homelessness and help vulnerable and socially excluded people to transform their lives.

The charity runs an 18-bed hostel in York Road, which provides short-term accommodation and help for rough sleepers.

Most Read

Man found dead in Barkingside library

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid

The man was found in an underpass by Griggs Approach. Picture: Google Maps

Thousands of Redbridge homeowners have built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ planning rules

Redbridge homeowners have built thousands of extensions under new rules which are set to become permanent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man found dead in Barkingside library

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid

The man was found in an underpass by Griggs Approach. Picture: Google Maps

Thousands of Redbridge homeowners have built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ planning rules

Redbridge homeowners have built thousands of extensions under new rules which are set to become permanent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers sign former QPR youngster Graham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Bagasan Graham of Ebbsfleet (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sterling believes Nations League success could spur England onto greatness

Raheem Sterling will hope to be celebrating against with England at this week's Nations League Finals (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

17th Pals’ Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge Disabled Women’s Welfare Association arrange meal for homeless at Ilford hostel

RDWWA host dinner for homeless at Single Homeless Project in Ilford. Picture: Abida Iqbal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists