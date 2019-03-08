Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association arrange meal for homeless at Ilford hostel

RDWWA host dinner for homeless at Single Homeless Project in Ilford. Picture: Abida Iqbal Archant

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association (RDWWA) arranged an evening meal for homeless people to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

The evening was hosted by Abida Iqbal, founder of the association, at the Single Homeless Project in York Road on Tuesday, May 28.

Among the guests were Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, the mayor of Redbridge, Kashif Kash Qayyum, Councillor Mohammed Khaled Noor, and Thomas Chan, deputy lieutenant for the London Borough of Redbridge.

The RDWWA has been organising these events and supporting the Single Homeless Project for the past 18 years and has been providing the food for month of Ramadan.

The project is a London-wide charity which works to prevent homelessness and help vulnerable and socially excluded people to transform their lives.

The charity runs an 18-bed hostel in York Road, which provides short-term accommodation and help for rough sleepers.