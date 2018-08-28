Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge Council unfreezes disabled womens charity’s funding following investigation – but is silent on findings

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 December 2018

Abida Iqbal MBE founded the RDWWA 26 years ago. Photo: Paul Bennett

Abida Iqbal MBE founded the RDWWA 26 years ago. Photo: Paul Bennett

Archant

A charity supporting vulnerable women is pleased to have had its funding reinstated following an investigation – but Redbridge Council remains tight-lipped about the “issues” its investigation uncovered.

The council has confirmed that an investigation into Redbridge Disabled Women’s Welfare Association (RDWWA) launched in July this year, following an unspecified allegation, has now concluded.

A council spokeswoman said: “The findings have been shared with the new trustees of RDWWA and we are pleased that the trustees have been proactive in addressing the issues identified by the council.

“Funding has been reinstated.”

But when asked what the nature of the issues found were, she added: “Our findings are not being made public and we have no further comment to make.”

The charity’s recently appointed chairwoman Firdous Somoroo told the Recorder she is relieved to receive council funds after they were frozen for almost a year.

She said: “It was really worrying but now we are happy that it is over and the allegations are cleared now.

“There are a few issues like making policies to cover a few things which we haven’t done,” she said, citing safeguarding as an example.

“But we are getting it done by a coordinator.”

She added that the charity is still waiting for funding to be released, pending the approval of documentation by the Charity Commission.

RDWWA was founded in 1993 by Abida Iqbal to aid disabled and women in the borough and then expanded into mental health and campaign issues.

It marked its 26th anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Jack Carter Centre, in The Drive, Redbridge, on Monday (December 17).

As reported in August, Ms Iqbal resigned due to the investigation “and other items that were being said about me”.

The Recorder has since seen a letter issued to Ms Iqbal from the council stating that the allegations made against her were found to be “inconclusive”.

Ms Abida has now been reinstated as the RDWWA’s vice-chairwoman and a new board of trustees has been elected.

The charity scooped the Queen’s Award for voluntary service in 2017.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

Several shots were fired at a car. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Star bakers shine bright at school’s inaugural bake-off challenge

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge manager Eaton feels Bengal defeat should have been postponed

Ricky Eaton manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

Taylor proud of Ilford despite defeat to Epping

Action from Ilford Wanderers against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Graham Rowe)

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Wanstead’s Wiggins admits Romford played the conditions better

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists