Mayor shows appreciation for Redbridge Disabled Women’s Welfare Association’s charitable efforts

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain honoured the RDWWA for their charitable work. Picture: Abida Iqbal MBE Archant

The Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain, presented a certificate of appreciation to the members of the Redbridge Disabled Women’s Welfare Association (RDWWA) in honour of their charitable work.

Cllr Hussain met with the chairwoman of the group, Abida Iqbal MBE, and five association members on Tuesday (September 1). He applauded the group for the assistance he had received from them in supporting and fundraising for his chosen charities over the last year.

The group discussed ways they could encourage members of the community to get more involved in volunteering and charitable work throughout the borough.

RDWWA was founded by Mrs Iqbal from her own living room to support vulnerable women in the community and will be celebrating its 28th anniversary on October 3.

