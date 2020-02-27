Ray Park in Woodford Green closes until further notice "in interest of public safety"

Ray Park in Woodford Green. Archant

A park in Woodford Green has been closed until further notice "in the interest of public safety".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure said Ray Park has been shut as a precaution after a "structural issue" was found at the James Leal Centre.

Vision RCL's website says: "A structural issue has been identified at the James Leal Centre and as a precaution, Ray Park will be closed until further notice in the interest of public safety."