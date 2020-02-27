Search

Advanced search

Ray Park in Woodford Green closes until further notice "in interest of public safety"

PUBLISHED: 15:45 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 27 February 2020

Ray Park in Woodford Green.

Ray Park in Woodford Green.

Archant

A park in Woodford Green has been closed until further notice "in the interest of public safety".

You may also want to watch:

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure said Ray Park has been shut as a precaution after a "structural issue" was found at the James Leal Centre.

Vision RCL's website says: "A structural issue has been identified at the James Leal Centre and as a precaution, Ray Park will be closed until further notice in the interest of public safety."

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Copper Box to host National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR)

Barkingside manager Le Sage expecting cagey affair with Frenford

Barkingside in pre-season action against Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford boss Fowell felt his side deserved something from Hashtag United loss

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Netball: Essex Open make mark on Manor in Met League

Essex Open A face the camera

Ray Park in Woodford Green closes until further notice “in interest of public safety”

Ray Park in Woodford Green.
Drive 24