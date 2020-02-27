Ray Park in Woodford Green closes until further notice "in interest of public safety"
PUBLISHED: 15:45 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 27 February 2020
A park in Woodford Green has been closed until further notice "in the interest of public safety".
Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure said Ray Park has been shut as a precaution after a "structural issue" was found at the James Leal Centre.
