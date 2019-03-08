England and Essex cricketer Ravi Bopara spends day with Atam Academy pupils

Ravi Bopara visits Atam Academy. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu Archant

Atam Academy pupils were treated to a sports session led by England and Essex cricketer Ravi Bopara.

The day was full of lots of cricket-themed activities combining short sessions of play with numeracy and problem solving.

The children also practiced cricket umpire hand signals.

Ravi spoke to the children about his inspiration to become a cricketer and sports person.

Essex Cricket in the Community surprised the children by displaying the unique Championship and Vitality Blast trophies, won by Essex this season, at the school.

Tasveer Singh, co-founder of Atam Academy, in Chadwell Heath, said: "Our school celebrates local community successes.

"Essex Cricket had a great season and we were really proud to host Ravi and display the trophies for all our children to see.

"Thanks to Stumps Cricket for organising the day."

Ravi is an ambassador for Stumps Cricket, which promotes early learning and development through sport.