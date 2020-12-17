Rapid Covid testing available in Redbridge for people without symptoms

Published: 5:00 PM December 17, 2020

Starting tomorrow (Friday, December 18) rapid-result Covid-19 tests will be available to Redbridge residents who don't have any symptoms but would still like to be tested.

The Lateral Flow Device (LFD) testing site, where anyone with or without Covid-19 symptoms can be tested, will be located at Redbridge Central Library.

The site will be open for walk-in appointments starting on Friday for people who are not displaying Covid-19 symptoms but want to check if they have the virus.

These tests are one of the new tools being used to help to detect and fight Covid-19.

Research shows that one in three people who have coronavirus never show any symptoms, but that does not mean they are not infectious.

These tests can help identify people with high levels of the virus who do not have symptoms and would not otherwise be coming forward for a test.

Staff at the site will talk carefully through what the test means for anyone who comes in, and what the limitations are.

The tests are quick and convenient, delivering results in under 30 minutes, since they do not require to be processed in a laboratory.

If a person tests positive, they will then be referred for a PCR swab screening test at one of the permanent testing sites.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "One in three people who have Covid-19 have no symptoms at all, if you are concerned you may be one of these people please get a test at Redbridge Library from Friday – there is no need to book an appointment. Testing people without symptoms is one way we can stop the spread of the virus and keep our friends, family members, and neighbours safe.

"Every day, two or three of our neighbours in Redbridge are dying from Covid-19. Please follow the rules, stop the spread, and stay safe."

It is hoped that additional LFD sites where people with no symptoms can get tested will be introduced in the coming days.

In addition, the three permanent testing sites at Mildmay Road Car Park, Gants Hill Library Car Park and Charteris Road Car Park still have availability for people with Covid-19 symptoms and are taking walk-in appointments, but it is advisable to book those in advance.



