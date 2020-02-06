Search

Advanced search

Man charged with firearm and drug offences after police raid at Ilford house

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 February 2020

Police raided a house in Piiper Way, Ilford. Picture: Google

Police raided a house in Piiper Way, Ilford. Picture: Google

Archant

A man is due to appear in court charged with a firearms offence following a raid at a house in Ilford.

You may also want to watch:

Ron Whyte, 27, of Longfield Estate in Bermondsey, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin.

It follows the recovery of a firearm from an address in Piper Way, Ilford, after a warrant was executed at the address by officers from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate on Tuesday, February 4.

Mr Whyte will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, February 6.

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

Man charged with firearm and drug offences after police raid at Ilford house

Police raided a house in Piiper Way, Ilford. Picture: Google

Sikh soldiers’ First World War contribution recounted in new book by Redbridge author

Sukwinder Singh Bassi gathered almost 700 letters from Sikh soldiers who fought in the First World War for his bookThousands of Heroes Have Arisen. Picture: Atam Academy

Chigwell man charged with murder of man in Northfleet

A man from Chigwell has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Northfleet. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.
Drive 24