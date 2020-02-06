Man charged with firearm and drug offences after police raid at Ilford house
PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 February 2020
A man is due to appear in court charged with a firearms offence following a raid at a house in Ilford.
Ron Whyte, 27, of Longfield Estate in Bermondsey, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin.
It follows the recovery of a firearm from an address in Piper Way, Ilford, after a warrant was executed at the address by officers from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate on Tuesday, February 4.
Mr Whyte will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, February 6.