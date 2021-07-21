News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rabbi: 'Let's not get lost in the final result, but celebrate the effort'

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin MBE, Chabad Lubavitch N E London & Essex

Published: 4:45 PM July 21, 2021   
England fans at Vinegar Yard, London as they watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Final between Italy and Englan

England fans at Vinegar Yard, London watching the UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Credit: PA Images

Isn’t it wonderful to wake up each day with something to look forward to.

Here in the UK, we have just experienced the coming together of the whole country, for one common goal: "It’s coming home."

Good news all around - life here in the UK is returning back to some level of “normal” and restrictions are being lifted.

All good news indeed! On the other hand, is it? I hear you ask.

A common theme follows through these two exciting milestones. Much went on before.

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin ended a busy spiritual month dancing.

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin ended a busy spiritual month dancing. - Credit: Archant

One cannot bring the trophy home just by hoping the night will go well, however good the squad may be (and they were amazing).

We cannot just open a country after lockdown conditions on any given day. The only way this can happen is through teamwork and recognising that so much does go on behind the scenes.

Hours of meetings, consultations, training and much more. The scores of people behind the squad and the government’s decision are what truly brings about the desired results.

The take-home lessons we should carry is that the England team played their best and gave it their all. They brought this country together for the common good.

Let’s not get lost in the final result, but celebrate the effort, the energy, the teamwork, knowing that this is not the end, but rather the closure of one chapter, the start of another with opportunities never ending.

  • Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin MBE, is the exec director, Chabad Lubavitch N E London & Essex
