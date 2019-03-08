Search

Redbridge's longest-serving rabbi retires after 30 years

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 July 2019

Nathan Goldman, Danny Rich, Richard Jacobi, Lisa Barrett, David Hulbert, Henry Goldstein, Michael Forbes and Marc Saperstein. Picture: Merle Muswell

Redbridge's longest-serving rabbi, a founding member of the East London Three Faiths Forum, has retired.

Believed to be the longest-serving congregational rabbi in Liberal Judaism, Rabbi David Hulbert, 65, was ordained at Barkingside Progressive Synagogue in Newbury Park in 1989.

In 2017, the congregation merged with Woodford Liberal Synagogue to become the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue.

He led his last service, on Saturday, July 6.

Rabbi Hulbert's career started in the civil service, before he gained a masters degree in toxicology. He keeps bees and donates their honey to the community.

He said: "I am very pleased to see so many lovely people and hear many lovely things said about my last 30 years as a rabbi in this community.

"Amongst some of the gifts I was presented with was a certificate saying that they named a star after me, so now at long last we can say Rabbi David Hulbert is a star."

