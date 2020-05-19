Hainault phone shop must improve or face enforcement says council

The shop operates from Hainault Business Park. Picture: Google Streetview Archant

A phone shop dogged for years by customer complaints has been told to improve in a “timely fashion” or else face enforcement action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The business in Hainault Business Park, Roebuck Road, is the subject of a dedicated Facebook group, created two years ago, with more than 1,000 members sharing their experiences.

Customers complain of struggling to receive refunds for phones that either did not come or arrived faulty.

Redbridge Trading Standards has visited the business at least twice and a council spokesman said: “We’re in discussions with the owners of Quick Mobile Fix about introducing some measures to help improve its customer care experience for consumers.

“If we don’t see these improvements in a timely fashion, we’ll have no choice but to take the relevant enforcement action.”

You may also want to watch:

They added: “We’d strongly encourage local residents to report any trading standards concerns to Citizens Advice Consumer Service. We fully expect businesses in the borough to act in a fair and transparent manner with our residents.”

A spokesman for Quick Mobile Fix said the company had dealt with 370,000 orders since 2015, is “still growing” and doesn’t “always get things right”.

However, they maintained that less than one per cent of customers had complained about service. Quick Mobile Fix said: “We informed our local trading standards that we are introducing a few measures to improve the service we provide our customers.

“One of these measures is our own complaints process to allow our customers who have genuine complaints to do so without the need to complain externally.

“We have also invested immensely in new customer relationship management systems to allow our customer service agents to deal with customers more efficiently and quickly. We have seen huge improvement in our customer satisfaction levels and we will not rest until it is at the level we know it ought to be.

“We are proud of our customers and continue to take steps to improve our services. We are also happy to work with our local trading standards in any area of our business that needs improvement and we have been transparent with them at all times.”