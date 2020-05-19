Search

Advanced search

Hainault phone shop must improve or face enforcement says council

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 May 2020

The shop operates from Hainault Business Park. Picture: Google Streetview

The shop operates from Hainault Business Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Archant

A phone shop dogged for years by customer complaints has been told to improve in a “timely fashion” or else face enforcement action.

The business in Hainault Business Park, Roebuck Road, is the subject of a dedicated Facebook group, created two years ago, with more than 1,000 members sharing their experiences.

Customers complain of struggling to receive refunds for phones that either did not come or arrived faulty.

Redbridge Trading Standards has visited the business at least twice and a council spokesman said: “We’re in discussions with the owners of Quick Mobile Fix about introducing some measures to help improve its customer care experience for consumers.

“If we don’t see these improvements in a timely fashion, we’ll have no choice but to take the relevant enforcement action.”

You may also want to watch:

They added: “We’d strongly encourage local residents to report any trading standards concerns to Citizens Advice Consumer Service. We fully expect businesses in the borough to act in a fair and transparent manner with our residents.”

A spokesman for Quick Mobile Fix said the company had dealt with 370,000 orders since 2015, is “still growing” and doesn’t “always get things right”.

However, they maintained that less than one per cent of customers had complained about service. Quick Mobile Fix said: “We informed our local trading standards that we are introducing a few measures to improve the service we provide our customers.

“One of these measures is our own complaints process to allow our customers who have genuine complaints to do so without the need to complain externally.

“We have also invested immensely in new customer relationship management systems to allow our customer service agents to deal with customers more efficiently and quickly. We have seen huge improvement in our customer satisfaction levels and we will not rest until it is at the level we know it ought to be.

“We are proud of our customers and continue to take steps to improve our services. We are also happy to work with our local trading standards in any area of our business that needs improvement and we have been transparent with them at all times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Coronavirus: After seven weeks waiting for relief grant some Redbridge businesses on brink of closure

Emma Kilby, owner of Gems Hairdressing, first applied for her grant on April 2 and said she is at the end of her tether. Picture: Emma Kilby

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Whatever happened to Chadwell Street - Ilford’s ‘motorway service staton’ for stagecoaches

Chadwell Street gave its name to Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Coronavirus: After seven weeks waiting for relief grant some Redbridge businesses on brink of closure

Emma Kilby, owner of Gems Hairdressing, first applied for her grant on April 2 and said she is at the end of her tether. Picture: Emma Kilby

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Whatever happened to Chadwell Street - Ilford’s ‘motorway service staton’ for stagecoaches

Chadwell Street gave its name to Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: ‘Good old football with fans’ back soon says Ceferin

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

Ilford woman missing work at the zoo discovers borough’s wildlife during daily lockdown walk

Lauren West has been documenting her daily lockdown walks as part of her 2.6 challenge to raise money for ZSL. Picture: Lauren West

Hainault phone shop must improve or face enforcement says council

The shop operates from Hainault Business Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Coronavirus: Six positive tests from Premier League clubs

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask
Drive 24