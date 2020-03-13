Search

Queue to buy toilet rolls in Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 18:01 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 13 March 2020

People were queued up outside the Barkingside Savers today after they got a fresh delivery of loo rolls and hand wipes. Picture: Ron Feldman

People were queued up outside the Barkingside Savers today after they got a fresh delivery of loo rolls and hand wipes. Picture: Ron Feldman

Queues formed at the Barkingside Savers today as people waited to buy toilet rolls.

A store employee told the Recorder that the store in High Street had been out of loo rolls and hand wipes for the past five days and as soon as they had a delivery come in today, there was a queue of people waiting to stock up.

Redbridge Council has urged residents not to panic buy as it is unnecessary and can prevent others from getting supplies of things they really need.

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of the council, said: 'Think of your neighbours before you buy more than you need.

'The most important thing to remember right now is that we are a community in Redbridge and the best way to overcome this virus is by looking out for each other.

'If you have elderly or vulnerable friends, neighbours or relatives, share the NHS advice with them, offer to drop round groceries or essentials they may need, and check in on them over the phone when you can.

'Make sure you follow public health advice around hand washing to protect yourself and those around you. The more we pull together as a community during this trying time, the better.'

Person tests positive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Redbridge coronavirus case infected in Italy

A Redbridge resident became infected with Covid-19 while in Italy. Picture: PA

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

On-street crackdown of Ilford prostitution pushed into ‘pop-up brothels’ as demographics of women changed

At an external scrutiny meeting the Redbridge Safer Communities Partnership team gave an update on the council's efforts to tackle prostitution across the borough. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

