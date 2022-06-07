Gallery
Thousands attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in Ilford
- Credit: Paul Fox Photography
Thousands of people attended a party in Ilford to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The inIlford Platinum Jubilee Party was organised by Ilford Business Improvement District and held on June 4.
The festivities included a large lunch table which catered for around 240 guests, 20 food and craft stalls and a horse and stagecoach ride.
Ilford BID manager Cyril Bekoe said: "The inIlford Platinum Jubilee Party was a magnificent success, packed with thousands of attendees to deliver a jam-packed day.
"The event truly showcased the diversity and unity within our community that has flourished under Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service.
"The atmosphere was electrifying with a diverse gathering of community members and businesses that participated."
A royal mural was also on display, while there were face painting activities and a Platinum Jubilee virtual reality trail.
There was also a music and variety act competition on stage before a fireworks display ended proceedings.