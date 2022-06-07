Thousands attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in Ilford

Gallery

Children from Maguire O'Shea Academy won best dance ensemble in the variety competition - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Thousands of people attended a party in Ilford to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The inIlford Platinum Jubilee Party was organised by Ilford Business Improvement District and held on June 4.

A big lunch table enabled partygoers to eat together - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The festivities included a large lunch table which catered for around 240 guests, 20 food and craft stalls and a horse and stagecoach ride.

Performers included members of Sakthi Fine Arts Youth Dance Group - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Ilford BID manager Cyril Bekoe said: "The inIlford Platinum Jubilee Party was a magnificent success, packed with thousands of attendees to deliver a jam-packed day.

Cllr Kam Rai adds to the Platinum Jubilee art station - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

"The event truly showcased the diversity and unity within our community that has flourished under Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Representative deputy lieutenant Thomas Chan (centre) attends events in Redbridge on the Queen's behalf - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

"The atmosphere was electrifying with a diverse gathering of community members and businesses that participated."

Lost in Town were among the musical acts on show - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

A royal mural was also on display, while there were face painting activities and a Platinum Jubilee virtual reality trail.

A royal mural was created for the celebration - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

There was also a music and variety act competition on stage before a fireworks display ended proceedings.

Council leader Jas Athwal was in attendance - Credit: Paul Fox Photography