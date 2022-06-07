News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Gallery

Thousands attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in Ilford

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 5:24 PM June 7, 2022
Children from Maguire O'Shea Academy won best dance ensemble in the variety competition

Children from Maguire O'Shea Academy won best dance ensemble in the variety competition - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Thousands of people attended a party in Ilford to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The inIlford Platinum Jubilee Party was organised by Ilford Business Improvement District and held on June 4.

A big lunch table enabled partygoers to eat together

A big lunch table enabled partygoers to eat together - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The festivities included a large lunch table which catered for around 240 guests, 20 food and craft stalls and a horse and stagecoach ride.

Performers included members of Sakthi Fine Arts Youth Dance Group 

Performers included members of Sakthi Fine Arts Youth Dance Group - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Ilford BID manager Cyril Bekoe said: "The inIlford Platinum Jubilee Party was a magnificent success, packed with thousands of attendees to deliver a jam-packed day.

Cllr Kam Rai adds to the Platinum Jubilee art station

Cllr Kam Rai adds to the Platinum Jubilee art station - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

"The event truly showcased the diversity and unity within our community that has flourished under Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Representative deputy lieutenant Thomas Chan (centre) attends events in Redbridge on the Queen's behalf

Representative deputy lieutenant Thomas Chan (centre) attends events in Redbridge on the Queen's behalf - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

"The atmosphere was electrifying with a diverse gathering of community members and businesses that participated."

Lost in Town were among the musical acts on show

Lost in Town were among the musical acts on show - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

A royal mural was also on display, while there were face painting activities and a Platinum Jubilee virtual reality trail.

A royal mural was created for the celebration

A royal mural was created for the celebration - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Man due in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo at Jubilee weekend party
  2. 2 Teenage cyclist injured in Gants Hill crash
  3. 3 Missing: Police say 15-year-old girl could be in Ilford or Stratford
  1. 4 Police launch appeal for information after Emeli Sandé's ex-boyfriend stabbed in Woodford Green 
  2. 5 Two men in hospital following stabbing in Green Lane, Ilford
  3. 6 Thousands attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in Ilford
  4. 7 Mum donates bleed kit in memory of fatally stabbed son Ricky Hayden
  5. 8 Collier Row man admits drugs charges after A120 stop and Chigwell raid
  6. 9 Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in May
  7. 10 Hospital patients and staff celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

There was also a music and variety act competition on stage before a fireworks display ended proceedings.

Council leader Jas Athwal was in attendance

Council leader Jas Athwal was in attendance - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

Fireworks were set off from the top of Exchange Ilford shopping centre

Fireworks were set off from the top of Exchange Ilford shopping centre - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Varsha Mistry

Ilford forensics worker among Queen's Birthday Honours recipients

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning

London Live News

Yellow warning issued by Met Office for London and south East England

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast crosses over Fairlop Waters in Redbridge

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Redbridge: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast in pictures

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Assault outside Ilford pub yesterday morning, Sunday 29 May

London Live News

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after assault outside Ilford pub

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon