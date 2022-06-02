Redbridge: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast in pictures
- Credit: Ken Mears Photography
Redbridge residents were treated to a royal airshow today as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast flew over Fairlop Waters.
Comprised of a huge number of planes, including the famous Red Arrows, the flypast took place today on June 2.
Planes were planned to fly from Colchester to Romford between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.
The flypast also took a route through most of London and out beyond Slough between 12.40 and 1.15.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne, will also feature a host of street parties and events running through the four-day bank holiday, from June 2 to 5.
