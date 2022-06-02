Redbridge: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast in pictures

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast crosses over Fairlop Waters in Redbridge - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Redbridge residents were treated to a royal airshow today as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast flew over Fairlop Waters.

Comprised of a huge number of planes, including the famous Red Arrows, the flypast took place today on June 2.

Planes were planned to fly from Colchester to Romford between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.

Crowds watching the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast as it crosses over Fairlop Waters in Redbridge - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

The flypast also took a route through most of London and out beyond Slough between 12.40 and 1.15.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne, will also feature a host of street parties and events running through the four-day bank holiday, from June 2 to 5.

Multiple planes spell out the number 70, marking the Queen's 70 year reign - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

To mark the occasion, we have launched a souvenir magazine, packed with 164 pages of photos and stories paying tribute to her reign.

Helicopters flying over Redbridge for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Jets flying over Redbridge for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Onlookers watch the flypast in Redbridge - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

The flypast is one of the first royal events to take place over the special Platinum Jubilee long weekend - Credit: Ken Mears Photography



