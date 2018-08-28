Search

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

PUBLISHED: 15:29 24 January 2019

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

PA Wire/PA Images

Pupils have been advised to “travel in small groups” after children were attacked in the borough.

Redbridge Council sent safeguarding messages to headteachers and several schools have issued electronic warning messages to parents after a Year 8 pupil was attacked in Clayhall and a Year 10 pupil was mugged in another part of the borough.

There were also reports of a pupil worried about being stalked on the way home from school.

“Pupils are advised to stay on the main roads and travel in small groups,” the message read.

“Should they be worried about anything they are to call the police, return to school if they can or go into a shop for help.”

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: “When we receive an alert about a safeguarding incident in a school we then advise all schools to ensure they are aware and vigilant as part of their day-to-day procedures to protect pupils.

“Sometimes schools decide to pass information on to pupils and parents as part of their own safety procedures.”

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a mugging in Lord Avenue by three boys on Monday, January 21 at 8.15am

A Met Police spokesman said the victim suffered bruising but did not require medical treatment.

“There have been no arrest and inquiries continue,” he added.

