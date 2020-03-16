Search

Advanced search

Gants Hill pupils set sights high for careers week

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 March 2020

Pupils at Gearies Primary School ending careers week with the Big Fairtrade Breakfast. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam

Pupils at Gearies Primary School ending careers week with the Big Fairtrade Breakfast. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam

Archant

For careers week pupils from a Gants Hill primary school learned how to be an astrophysicist, an engineer, an author and a TV presenter.

Dr. Mark Fuller an astrophysicist from UCL doing a demonstration. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza IslamDr. Mark Fuller an astrophysicist from UCL doing a demonstration. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam

Gearies Primary School, in Waremead Road, held a week of talks to give its pupils insight into the many different careers out there and they ended with the Big Fairtrade Breakfast on Friday, March 6 to support farmers.

You may also want to watch:

The school sold 207 breakfasts, which was in support of Fairtrade Fortnight 2020, which highlights the severe lack of food security faced by farmers around the world.

Headteacher Bob Drew OBE said: 'The careers week was a valuable set of experiences to inspire our pupils.

Headteacher R Drew and MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza IslamHeadteacher R Drew and MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam

'It was fantastic to be able to offer such rich and exciting learning opportunities to our children.'

Dr Mark Fuller, an astrophysicist from UCL, was on hand to present a demonstration on space sciences and even helped the children make their own rockets.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Essex Senior League suspend upcoming fixtures due to latest coronavirus update

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

National League postpones games until April due to coronavirus

The National League has been postponed until April because of the coronavirus (pic: David Davies/PA)

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event suspended

Empty seats in the stands during day three of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena

Coronavirus: Prime minister says London is ahead of the UK in terms of the spread of Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson
Drive 24