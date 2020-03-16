Gants Hill pupils set sights high for careers week
PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 March 2020
For careers week pupils from a Gants Hill primary school learned how to be an astrophysicist, an engineer, an author and a TV presenter.
Gearies Primary School, in Waremead Road, held a week of talks to give its pupils insight into the many different careers out there and they ended with the Big Fairtrade Breakfast on Friday, March 6 to support farmers.
The school sold 207 breakfasts, which was in support of Fairtrade Fortnight 2020, which highlights the severe lack of food security faced by farmers around the world.
Headteacher Bob Drew OBE said: 'The careers week was a valuable set of experiences to inspire our pupils.
'It was fantastic to be able to offer such rich and exciting learning opportunities to our children.'
Dr Mark Fuller, an astrophysicist from UCL, was on hand to present a demonstration on space sciences and even helped the children make their own rockets.