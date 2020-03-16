Gants Hill pupils set sights high for careers week

Pupils at Gearies Primary School ending careers week with the Big Fairtrade Breakfast. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam Archant

For careers week pupils from a Gants Hill primary school learned how to be an astrophysicist, an engineer, an author and a TV presenter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr. Mark Fuller an astrophysicist from UCL doing a demonstration. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam Dr. Mark Fuller an astrophysicist from UCL doing a demonstration. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam

Gearies Primary School, in Waremead Road, held a week of talks to give its pupils insight into the many different careers out there and they ended with the Big Fairtrade Breakfast on Friday, March 6 to support farmers.

You may also want to watch:

The school sold 207 breakfasts, which was in support of Fairtrade Fortnight 2020, which highlights the severe lack of food security faced by farmers around the world.

Headteacher Bob Drew OBE said: 'The careers week was a valuable set of experiences to inspire our pupils.

Headteacher R Drew and MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam Headteacher R Drew and MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tafeem Siddiqui and Hamza Islam

'It was fantastic to be able to offer such rich and exciting learning opportunities to our children.'

Dr Mark Fuller, an astrophysicist from UCL, was on hand to present a demonstration on space sciences and even helped the children make their own rockets.