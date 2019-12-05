Woodford Green pupils debut catchy new Christmas song
PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 December 2019
Archant
Pupils from a Woodford Green school performed an original song composed by their teacher.
Year 5 and 6 pupils from Avon House Preparatory school, High Road, Woodford Green, performed Christmas, Wonderful Christmas, a new Christmas song composed by their teacher David Reed.
Year 5 and 6 pupils performed the new Christmas song composed by their teacher David Reed. Picture: Avon House
