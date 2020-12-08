Ilford South MP grilled by environmentally-conscious pupils during school visit
PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 December 2020
Archant
Ilford South MP Sam Tarry was questioned by environmentally-conscious pupils at Uphall Primary School during a visit last week.
Mr Tarry dropped into the Ilford school on Friday (December 4) after receiving letters from pupils earlier in the week which expressed concerns over littering and dumping of rubbish near their school.
You may also want to watch:
Of receiving the letters, he said: “It gives me real hope that our youngsters care so much for the environment and community around them.”
He also paid tribute to the “incredible work” being done by headteacher Dr Kulvarn Atwal and his colleagues, with the former giving Mr Tarry a tour of school grounds on the day.
With the school set to open its new sports hall, the MP has been invited to join in with a litter-picking exercise in a few weeks as part of the preparations.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.