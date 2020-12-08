Ilford South MP grilled by environmentally-conscious pupils during school visit

Mr Tarry - pictured with the school's Headteacher Dr Kulvarn Atwal - addressing a group of pupils who are passioante about the environment. Picture: Sam Tarry Archant

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry was questioned by environmentally-conscious pupils at Uphall Primary School during a visit last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Posters drawn by the pupils, who grilled the MP during his visit to the school last week. Picture: Sam Tarry Posters drawn by the pupils, who grilled the MP during his visit to the school last week. Picture: Sam Tarry

Mr Tarry dropped into the Ilford school on Friday (December 4) after receiving letters from pupils earlier in the week which expressed concerns over littering and dumping of rubbish near their school.

You may also want to watch:

Of receiving the letters, he said: “It gives me real hope that our youngsters care so much for the environment and community around them.”

He also paid tribute to the “incredible work” being done by headteacher Dr Kulvarn Atwal and his colleagues, with the former giving Mr Tarry a tour of school grounds on the day.

Pupils at the Uphall Primary School in Ilford have written to local MP Sam Tarry to express their concerns over littering and the environment. Picture: Sam Tarry Pupils at the Uphall Primary School in Ilford have written to local MP Sam Tarry to express their concerns over littering and the environment. Picture: Sam Tarry

With the school set to open its new sports hall, the MP has been invited to join in with a litter-picking exercise in a few weeks as part of the preparations.