Ilford South MP grilled by environmentally-conscious pupils during school visit

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 December 2020

Mr Tarry - pictured with the school's Headteacher Dr Kulvarn Atwal - addressing a group of pupils who are passioante about the environment. Picture: Sam Tarry

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry was questioned by environmentally-conscious pupils at Uphall Primary School during a visit last week.

Mr Tarry dropped into the Ilford school on Friday (December 4) after receiving letters from pupils earlier in the week which expressed concerns over littering and dumping of rubbish near their school.

Of receiving the letters, he said: “It gives me real hope that our youngsters care so much for the environment and community around them.”

He also paid tribute to the “incredible work” being done by headteacher Dr Kulvarn Atwal and his colleagues, with the former giving Mr Tarry a tour of school grounds on the day.

With the school set to open its new sports hall, the MP has been invited to join in with a litter-picking exercise in a few weeks as part of the preparations.

