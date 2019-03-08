Search

Date set for public meeting in Ilford to discuss London City Airport's expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 August 2019

A public meeting will be held in Ilford for residents to ask London City Airport representatives about their expansion plans. Picture: City Airport

A public meeting will be held in Ilford for residents to ask London City Airport representatives about their expansion plans. Picture: City Airport

City Airport

A public meeting with London City Airport's director of infrastructure and planning will be held in Ilford next week for residents to have their say on the airport's expansion plans.

Campaigners and councillors have previously called for a consultation meeting for Redbridge residents about the plans, which would mean 110 more take-offs scheduled every day and the introduction of flights over the weekend and in the evening.

The airport's proposals would mean an extra 40,000 flights a year over east London.

Last month, angry Redbridge residents attended a meeting in Waltham Forest with LCA representatives, but this time, Tim Halley, LCA's director of infrastructure and planning, will be coming to Ilford.

The public meeting will be held in the Gloucester Room, Redbridge Library, Clements Road, Ilford, from 6-8pm, on Thursday, September 5.

Mr Halley will be delivering a presentation and will be answering questions from residents.

