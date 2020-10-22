Share, Inform, Listen: Redbridge Council to hold public meeting on coronavirus as winter approaches

Redbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal is one of three panelists on a public meeting to be held on coronavirus next Tuesday. Picture: Ken Mears Photography by Ken Mears

Redbridge Council is hosting a public meeting on Covid-19 for people and businesses in the borough on Tuesday, October 27.

The meeting — available here from 6pm — comes amid ever-growing concerns over a second wave of coronavirus, particularly locally where infection rates continue to rise.

On the panel will be leader Councillor Jas Athwal, Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the ageing, and Gladys Xavier, the council’s director of public health.

The purpose of next week’s event is to Share, Inform and Listen, with the first two elements satisfied by a discussion of the ongoing situation in Redbridge.

Those tuning in will learn more about the borough’s current infection rates — 133 per 100,000 cases as of October 18 — alongside a ward breakdown and information on what the Tier 2 restrictions mean locally.

The listening part will come in the form of a Q&A, scheduled for after the discussion, where residents and businesses will get the opportunity to air their concerns to the panel.

Encouraging people to join in, Cllr Athwal said: “We’re hosting a virtual public meeting on Covid-19 to share critical information on how we can all stay safe with local people, faith groups and business and community groups. Sharing information and guidance and supporting one another is key to keeping our friends, family members, and neighbours safe this winter.”

Cllr Santos believes this public forum is vital in light of the growing number of coronavirus cases in Redbridge, with the latest figures identifying 278 new cases in the week prior to October 18: “Now more than ever, it is so important that we all follow scientific advice and do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus.”

This meeting in one in a series of council-led measures designed to try and manage the pandemic, with the most recent of these confirmation that a third testing site will open in Woodford Green this weekend.

Over the coming days it will also be sharing a series of videos on Hands, Face, Space, testing and the NHS app in different languages so that everyone has the knowledge required to help curb the virus.

For further information, visit redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub/.