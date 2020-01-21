Search

Projet Malachi: Ilford's pop-up hostel will be complete in next few weeks, council leader says

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 21 January 2020

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Project Malachi, a pop-up homeless hostel in Ilford town centre, will be ready to accommodate rough sleepers in the next few weeks.

Work started on Project Malachi in Ilford last year. Picture: Imogen BraddickWork started on Project Malachi in Ilford last year. Picture: Imogen Braddick

The project, which involves modular units being used as housing for Redbridge's homeless population, is the brainchild of Ilford's Salvation Army and is now reaching completion just a stone's throw from the town hall.

The project received unanimous planning permission for five years and £2.5million funding from Redbridge Council in 2018.

Councillor Jas Athwal, the leader of Redbridge Council, confirmed that work should be complete in a few weeks, ready for the Salvation Army to finalise the building for its new tenants.

Captain John Clifton from Ilford's Salvation Army said: "Our staff team is in place, we have all the contents on order waiting to be delivered, such as beds, mattresses, so we are just waiting for completion of the building."

Captain John Clifton, Salvation Army officer, and Cedric Lungiambudi, night shelter programme co-ordinator. Picture: Imogen BraddickCaptain John Clifton, Salvation Army officer, and Cedric Lungiambudi, night shelter programme co-ordinator. Picture: Imogen Braddick

The site in Chadwick Road is made up of 42 units and will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the Salvation Army who will offer welfare support the homeless individuals living there.

Each unit will include a bed, sofa, bathroom and kitchen area and the Salvation Army's Recycles Ilford will be based on the ground floor of the block which will provide work and training for a number of rough sleepers.

Cllr Athwal said: "We are excited that the Project Malachi building will be ready in the next few weeks to accommodate those who are currently sleeping rough in our borough.

Malachi Justin and Salvation Army volunteer Mindaugas Peculionis. Picture: John CliftonMalachi Justin and Salvation Army volunteer Mindaugas Peculionis. Picture: John Clifton

"I am really proud that we were able to put together the funding to deliver this project and work with the Salvation Army as one of many initiatives to support some of the most vulnerable residents in the borough.

"Rough sleepers do not have a voice and we must do what we can to help them."

Project Malachi was named after Malachi Justin, now 10, after he sent £5, which he received from the tooth fairy, to Ilford's Salvation Army.

After asking them to purchase a house for the homeless with the donation, the Salvation Army decided to honour his kind act by naming the project after him.

