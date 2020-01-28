Search

Council intervenes as BT employs private parking company to hand out fines on public land in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 January 2020

Rasheda, right, has been given 11 parking tickets and she has refused to pay any on them on advice from the council, which says Prior Road is public land. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

Ilford residents claim they are being "terrorised" by a private parking company which the council says is operating unlawfully on public land.

BT says it employed the parking company as cars had been blocking the entrances to its car parks and offices. Picture: Imogen BraddickBT says it employed the parking company as cars had been blocking the entrances to its car parks and offices. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Redbridge Council has asked the company, Private Parking Solutions, to stop issuing tickets to cars parked in Prior Road, near Ilford Hill, "as they have no authority to enforce on public land".

The council said Prior Road is a dedicated highway for public use, but a spokesman for BT, which has offices on the land, said it "reluctantly" employed the parking firm to maintain access to its buildings at all times.

"As engineers were regularly unable to gain access to the exchange due to cars blocking the entrance, we reluctantly instructed a company to maintain access," the spokesman said.

"We are discussing the matter with Redbridge Council to find a solution and ensure we can keep the Ilford area connected 24/7."

Residents have parked in Prior Road, along the righthand side, for several years with no problems. BT has now instructed a parking enforcement company - but the council says it has no authority to do so. Picture: Imogen BraddickResidents have parked in Prior Road, along the righthand side, for several years with no problems. BT has now instructed a parking enforcement company - but the council says it has no authority to do so. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Rasheda Malik Ali is one of a number of residents who have parked in the street for many years without any problems.

"From nowhere, on December 25, tickets were issued on all cars parked legally and signs erected stating we are parking on private property," she said.

"I have consulted the council and have proof that this so-called private land was adopted by the council in 1980 and is a dedicated highway for public use."

Rasheda has had 11 tickets so far, totalling £1,100, and she has refused to pay any of them.

"It's shocking what's happening to us," she said.

"We all feel so helpless waiting around and although I am of the firm belief that the authorities are on it and completely on our side, the mechanism is so slow and in the meantime, tickets are flying right left and centre."

Another resident, Handel McKoy, said: "As you can imagine it was an utter shock to find the first ticket on my car, having complied as I normally do.

"I noticed several signs had appeared out of nowhere indicating that the area is now a no parking zone at anytime, indicating this is private land.

"It's the people who have paid the fines - they have a right to get their money back.

"We simply have nowhere else to park."

A spokesman for Redbridge Council said it is aware of the issue.

"We wrote to the company before Christmas and instructed them that they should remove their signs, as they have no authority to enforce on public land," he said.

"If people wish to challenge any fines that were issued, they will need to raise this with the company. They can also get free legal advice from Redbridge Citizens Advice."

