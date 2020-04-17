Search

There With You: Seven Kings printer celebrates 45th anniversary under lockdown with giant sign thanking NHS heroes

PUBLISHED: 12:12 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 17 April 2020

Nickelpress printers celebrated its 45th anniversary by displaying a giant sign to counter the gloom on the high street. Picture: Nick Matthews

Nickelpress printers celebrated its 45th anniversary by displaying a giant sign to counter the gloom on the high street. Picture: Nick Matthews

Archant

Despite a Seven Kings printing shop being shut during the coronavirus lockdown, the family-run business is celebrating its 45th anniversary and supporting the NHS with a big banner for all to see.

There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

Owner Nick Matthews has shifted his business to online and phone orders only ever since the government-mandated lockdown.

Since the storefront is shuttered he used the opportunity to print a giant sign filled with rainbows thanking the NHS heroes and urging people to stay home.

Nick said: “The news nowadays is filled with such gloom that we wanted to brighten up the high street during these dark days.”

Nick has run the shop for the last 15 years with his sister Kelly, taking over from their father who opened it up 45 years ago.

If you want to see Nickel Press around to celebrate another 45 years visit https://www.nickelpress.co.uk/ and support their business.

