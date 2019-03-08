Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Primary school pupils turned poets wow Redbridge Rhymesters in Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 15:19 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 11 March 2019

Children from Snaresbrook Primary School reading some of their poetry at the Allan Burgess Centre.

Children from Snaresbrook Primary School reading some of their poetry at the Allan Burgess Centre.

Archant

A group of Wanstead schoolchildren left a poetry group spellbound when they presented their own unique verses at a special event last week.

Alexandra Wilde reading some of her poetry to children from Snaresbrook Primary.Alexandra Wilde reading some of her poetry to children from Snaresbrook Primary.

To mark world book week, on Tuesday, March 5, the Redbridge Rhymesters once again welcomed a group of pupils from Snaresbrook Primary School for a special poetry writing class with the theme “back to the future” at their base in the Allan Burgess Centre, in Grove Park, Wanstead.

Alexandra Wilde, Redbridge Rhymesters’ founder, told the Recorder: “It was utterly brilliant to have such imaginative, creative and wonderful children come in and share their poetry with us.

“They’re so enthusiastic about it as well – they had really put a lot of effort into writing some poems about what life was like 50 years ago - they’d really done a lot of research.

Children from Snaresbrook Primary School reading some of their poetry at the Allan Burgess Centre. Lamia from year 6.Children from Snaresbrook Primary School reading some of their poetry at the Allan Burgess Centre. Lamia from year 6.

“A lot of our members came away feeling like they had learned a thing or two, which is excellent.”

The primary school has also chosen Age UK’s Redbridge, Barking and Havering section as its charity of the year for a third consecutive year.

Ms Wilde added: “It’s wonderful the children have the opportunity to meet some of the people who use the Allan Burgess Activity Centre – which is part of Age UK Redbridge – to see where the money raised is going, and the people it helps.”

Most Read

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Family and friends hold vigil for 20-year-old stabbed to death outside Ilford Station

Mourners held a vigil for Che Morrison, 20, outside Ilford Station where he was stabbed to death last Tuesday.

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Spring daffodils, KGH charge, Mike Gape, antisemitism in Labour Party and Wes Streeting absence

St Peter's Church, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: RON JEFFRIES

Most Read

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Family and friends hold vigil for 20-year-old stabbed to death outside Ilford Station

Mourners held a vigil for Che Morrison, 20, outside Ilford Station where he was stabbed to death last Tuesday.

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Spring daffodils, KGH charge, Mike Gape, antisemitism in Labour Party and Wes Streeting absence

St Peter's Church, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: RON JEFFRIES

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Job done says Redbridge boss Wetherall after Clapton win

Petri Elbi in action during his time with Barking (pic: Terry Gilbert)

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham crash to embarrassing defeat at lowly Cardiff

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Justham hails crucial clean sheet for Daggers in success over Bromley

Elliot Justham thanks the Dagenham & Redbridge fans after the win over Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Town secure impressive away win at Hamlets

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists