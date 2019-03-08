Primary school pupils turned poets wow Redbridge Rhymesters in Wanstead

Children from Snaresbrook Primary School reading some of their poetry at the Allan Burgess Centre.

A group of Wanstead schoolchildren left a poetry group spellbound when they presented their own unique verses at a special event last week.

Alexandra Wilde reading some of her poetry to children from Snaresbrook Primary.

To mark world book week, on Tuesday, March 5, the Redbridge Rhymesters once again welcomed a group of pupils from Snaresbrook Primary School for a special poetry writing class with the theme “back to the future” at their base in the Allan Burgess Centre, in Grove Park, Wanstead.

Alexandra Wilde, Redbridge Rhymesters’ founder, told the Recorder: “It was utterly brilliant to have such imaginative, creative and wonderful children come in and share their poetry with us.

“They’re so enthusiastic about it as well – they had really put a lot of effort into writing some poems about what life was like 50 years ago - they’d really done a lot of research.

Lamia from year 6.

“A lot of our members came away feeling like they had learned a thing or two, which is excellent.”

The primary school has also chosen Age UK’s Redbridge, Barking and Havering section as its charity of the year for a third consecutive year.

Ms Wilde added: “It’s wonderful the children have the opportunity to meet some of the people who use the Allan Burgess Activity Centre – which is part of Age UK Redbridge – to see where the money raised is going, and the people it helps.”