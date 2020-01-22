Search

Pupils from Cleveland Road and Gordon primary schools rewarded for raising £1,400 for charity for King George & Queen's Hospitals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 22 January 2020

Pupils from Cleveland Primary School receiving an award from Marina Sherriff for raising money for King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Cleveland Road Primary School

Pupils from Cleveland Primary School receiving an award from Marina Sherriff for raising money for King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Cleveland Road Primary School

Primary school pupils raised more than £1,400 for a hospital charity thanks to their Reindeer Run.

Marina Sherriff (left) and Yezdi Maravala (right) with two of the pupils who raised £1,400 for King George and Queen's Hospitals. Picture: Gordon Road Primary SchoolMarina Sherriff (left) and Yezdi Maravala (right) with two of the pupils who raised £1,400 for King George and Queen's Hospitals. Picture: Gordon Road Primary School

Pupils from Cleveland Road and Gordon primary schools were awarded certificates by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) for their work in raising the money in the lead-up to Christmas.

The children, aged between four and nine years old, created reindeer antlers and did a walk around their schools to raise money for the hospitals.

Yezdi Maravala, governor for both schools said: "I am truly very proud of our children's achievement in both schools and who knows, maybe these children will be the future surgeons, doctors, consultants and nurses in these hospitals."

Mr Maravala is a fundraising volunteer for the hospitals charity and hopes the acknowledgement for the children will inspire them to continue giving back to the community.

He said: "The project has given our children an educational edge in learning the meaning of being charitable."

