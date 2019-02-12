Search

Children at Barkingside Jewish primary school enjoy Shabbaton and weekend away in Kent

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 22 February 2019

Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School children enjoyed a residential Shabbaton and weekend at Skeet Hill House in Kent. Photo: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School

Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School children enjoyed a residential Shabbaton and weekend at Skeet Hill House in Kent. Photo: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School

Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School

Year Five pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School in Barkingside enjoyed a residential Shabbaton and weekend at Skeet Hill House in Kent.



Over Shabbat, pupils from the school in Forest Road enjoyed a variety of games and activities including the Mitzvah Board Game and Parasha Plays all of which were run by young, enthusiastic Madrichim from Tribe (Young United Synagogue).

Throughout the rest of the weekend, the Year Five pupils enjoyed treasure hunts, quizzes, swimming, zip wire, obstacle courses and more.

Deborah Harris, Jewish studies lead, said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to experience Shabbat and to enjoy a weekend away together.

“We are extremely grateful to Tribe for all their help and support both before and during the weekend to ensure that it was a success.



“As one of our Year Five pupils wrote - Thank you to all the WIJPS staff, Skeet and Tribe for taking us away for the weekend - it felt like one big family!”

