Black History Month: Goodmayes Primary pupils learn of migrant workers contributions to NHS

Goodmayes Primary School explored the topic of Unity and Diversity as part of Black History Month. Picture: Millie Davis Archant

To celebrate Black History Month Goodmayes Primary School pupils studied the vital contributions that migrant workers have made within the NHS and the racism they may have experienced along the way.

Goodmayes GP Dr Khalid Patel spoke to the students about the role that black and ethnic minorities play in the NHS. Picture: Millie Davis Goodmayes GP Dr Khalid Patel spoke to the students about the role that black and ethnic minorities play in the NHS. Picture: Millie Davis

As part of the project the children will be interviewing family and friends who emigrated to England on their experiences adjusting to a new country.

On Thursday, October 22 the school explored the topic of “Unity and Diversity” with the children learning the vital contributions of black and ethnic minority contributions to the country, particularly to the NHS.

The school hosted Dr Khalid Patel, a GP from Goodmayes Medical Practice, who shared his journey with the Year six children.

Headteacher Samina Jaffar said: “We want to ignite historical enquiry in our children at Goodmayes Primary School, Black History Month provides a great platform for this every year.”