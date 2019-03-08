Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

What is Maundy Thursday? Priest explains

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 April 2019

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby performs the Washing of The Feet ceremony during the Maundy Thursday service. Picture: Gareth Fuller

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby performs the Washing of The Feet ceremony during the Maundy Thursday service. Picture: Gareth Fuller

PA Archive/PA Images

The term Maundy Thursday is used often enough but what is it and what does it involve?

Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday is a Christian holy day which falls on the Thursday before Easter.

It commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus with his Apostles after he is betrayed by Judas.

The day refers to one of three services that make up the Sacred Triduum - the most important event in the Christian church's calendar - but resident do go home in between the services.

Father Gareth Jones of St Mary the Virgin, High Road Ilford said this period is more important than Christmas.

“At a church like St Mary's we are quite traditional and there is a Last Supper service.

“There will be 12 people representing Apostles and they have their feet ceremonially washed by the priest, just like Jesus washed the Apostles feet.

“Maundy comes from the Latin mandatum, meaning commandment and reminds people to love one another - it represents humility and service.”

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Pugh admits Wanstead were victims of second-season syndrome

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Goal in each half hands O’s Women cup success

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Police hunt for bogus builder found guilty of ‘preying on eldery’ in Ilford

Peter King, 46, skipped court on Monday (April15) moments before Southwark Crown Court jurors convicted him of fraud. Picture: Met Police

Ilford man found guilty of murdering 18-year-old in Northolt after month-long trial at Old Bailey

Joel Amade has been convicted of murder after the death of an 18-year-old in Northolt. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists