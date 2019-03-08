What is Maundy Thursday? Priest explains

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby performs the Washing of The Feet ceremony during the Maundy Thursday service. Picture: Gareth Fuller PA Archive/PA Images

The term Maundy Thursday is used often enough but what is it and what does it involve?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday is a Christian holy day which falls on the Thursday before Easter.

It commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus with his Apostles after he is betrayed by Judas.

The day refers to one of three services that make up the Sacred Triduum - the most important event in the Christian church's calendar - but resident do go home in between the services.

Father Gareth Jones of St Mary the Virgin, High Road Ilford said this period is more important than Christmas.

“At a church like St Mary's we are quite traditional and there is a Last Supper service.

“There will be 12 people representing Apostles and they have their feet ceremonially washed by the priest, just like Jesus washed the Apostles feet.

“Maundy comes from the Latin mandatum, meaning commandment and reminds people to love one another - it represents humility and service.”