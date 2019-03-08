What is Good Friday? Priest explains

Jesus died on the crucifix at 3pm. PictureStefan Rousseau PA Archive/PA Images

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday and it one of three services that make up the Sacred Triduum - the most important event in the Christain church's calendar - but resident do go home in between the services.

Father Gareth Jones of St Mary the Virgin, High Road Ilford said the occasion starts at 12noon which is thought to be the time Jesus stood before the court and was sentenced to death.

“People stay in church and listen to words and music,” he said.

“At 3pm the solemn literary starts as this is the time that Jesus died.

“A crucifix is led in procession around the church and people will venerate it and kiss it.”

Father Jones, said the church is stripped bare of statues to represent the desolation of Jesus' death.

The next day is seen as a rest day in the Christian calendar.

“On Saturday we wait, the bible tells us that Jesus is dead,” he added.

“There is no church service and everybody come in and cleans the church to put it back together for Easter Sunday.”