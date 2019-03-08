Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

What is Easter Sunday? Priest explains

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 April 2019

Christians celebrate that Jesus has risen on Easter Sunday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

Christians celebrate that Jesus has risen on Easter Sunday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

PA Archive/PA Images

Easter Sunday is the most important day in the Christian calendar when parishioners celebrate the resurrection of Jesus when he rose from the dead after being crucified to death.

It is the final part of three services, including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, which make up the Sacred Triduum - but resident do go home in between the services.

Father Gareth Jones of St Mary the Virgin, High Road, Ilford said his church meets at 6am, but others can meet as early as 4.30 am, depending on when the sun rises.

“We light a fire outside of the church and it represents the creation of light in the book of Genisis,” he said.

“We then bless the Easter candle which is a huge candle, two and a half feet tall and that is led through the church in a procession.

“Once we have gone through the dark church, following the light, there are various readings.

“Just as the sun is rising the church proclaims the resurrection -all the lights are turned on, the organs play a loud fanfare and alleluiah is said.

Father Jones said the church is a living tradition and Easter is still important to people today.

“Through drama of the literary we allow people to place themselves 2,000 years ago and experience it today,” he added.

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

What is Easter Sunday? Priest explains

Christians celebrate that Jesus has risen on Easter Sunday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

Coulson: O’s captain Jobi is a brilliant leader

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham pegged back twice as Leicester earn a late draw

West Ham United's Lucas Perez (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Opinion: John Cryer MP- listen to #Raisetherate

John Cryer wants the governent to listen to #Raisetherate

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Essex’s Chopra

Varun Chopra of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists