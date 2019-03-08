What is Easter Sunday? Priest explains

Christians celebrate that Jesus has risen on Easter Sunday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau PA Archive/PA Images

Easter Sunday is the most important day in the Christian calendar when parishioners celebrate the resurrection of Jesus when he rose from the dead after being crucified to death.

It is the final part of three services, including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, which make up the Sacred Triduum - but resident do go home in between the services.

Father Gareth Jones of St Mary the Virgin, High Road, Ilford said his church meets at 6am, but others can meet as early as 4.30 am, depending on when the sun rises.

“We light a fire outside of the church and it represents the creation of light in the book of Genisis,” he said.

“We then bless the Easter candle which is a huge candle, two and a half feet tall and that is led through the church in a procession.

“Once we have gone through the dark church, following the light, there are various readings.

“Just as the sun is rising the church proclaims the resurrection -all the lights are turned on, the organs play a loud fanfare and alleluiah is said.

Father Jones said the church is a living tradition and Easter is still important to people today.

“Through drama of the literary we allow people to place themselves 2,000 years ago and experience it today,” he added.