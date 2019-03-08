Search

Ilford named one the cheapest places for the weekly shop

PUBLISHED: 11:56 19 September 2019

It might be cheaper to by some products in neighbouring boroughs. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ilford has been named as one of the cheapest places for families to buy food.

According to Compare My Mobile. Romford and Ilford are one of the cheapest places for food. Picture: Ellena Cruse

According to analysis conducted by Compare My Mobile, the market town has been ranked as the second most affordable area in the UK and was only beaten by Bromley.

Romford, in neighbouring borough Havering also achieved a top 10 status with fourth best.

It is not so good for penny watchers in Hounslow, Chelmsford and Watford, however, as these locations top the most expensive towns in the UK.

A shopping basket full of "most common shopping items" costs families in Ilford on average £42.89 per week, compared to £62.66 in Hounslow.

This equates to an annual saving of £1,028.04

A Compare My Mobile spokeswoman said despite the overall basket adding up to less, some individual items were higher in Redbridge.

"The cost of food in the UK continues to rise, but does the postcode lottery apply when it comes to how much we spend on our food," she said.

"Of the top 10 towns analysed, Ilford ranked sixth most expensive for fruit and veg so it might be better to go to Romford to buy fresh foods like bananas, tomatoes, rice, potatoes and oranges."

The cost of food in the UK increased by 2.5pc in March 2019, the highest rate of inflation since November 2013.

There was a large increase in ambient goods rising by 3.4pc again the highest since February 2013 with the increase following on from global commodity prices and extreme weather events. Despite these rises, the cost of waste from food manufacture is an eye-watering 1.8 million tonnes according to DEFRA which has prompted major UK supermarkets to sign up to a food waste pledge.

The study was conducted using data source numbeo.com and ONS.gov.uk.

