Chigwell residents create wall of solidarity for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:03 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 19 March 2020

The congregation of All Saints Church have created a wall of messages of support for coronavirus. Picture: Wilson Chowdhry

Archant

Residents in Chigwell have created a wall of prayers and messages of support to connect with each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reverend Paula Preston of All Saints Church and Wilson Chowdhry of the British Pakistani Christian Association. Picture: Wilson ChowdhryReverend Paula Preston of All Saints Church and Wilson Chowdhry of the British Pakistani Christian Association. Picture: Wilson Chowdhry

The outer wall of All Saints Church, in Romford Road, was decorated with a number of prayers written by the congregation of the church.

The project was started by Reverend Paula Preston in collaboration with the Chigwell Row Residents Association and the British Pakistani Christian Association to help retain community identity and provide support while people are self-isolating because of Covid-19.

Local residents are being encouraged to bring along sharpies and add messages to the empty cloths hanging from a community ribbon on the church wall, or to attach messages via other means that does not damage the property.

Juliet Chowdhry from the British Pakistani Christian Association said: “Whatever happens in the next few months, we must try and remember those around us.

“There are many who will be vulnerable and with a little help we can make a big difference.”

