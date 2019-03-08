Search

TfL traffic light warning after power cut across Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 17:57 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 09 August 2019

The Victoria line stopped working due to a power cut. Picture: Sam Gelder

The Victoria line stopped working due to a power cut. Picture: Sam Gelder

Large parts of London and the south east have been left without electricity this evening.

UK Power Networks confirmed that a failure on National Grid's network is "affecting" customers.

The drop in power is also affecting traffic lights in the capital, and Transport for London (TfL) urged road users to be "cautious" when travelling.

