TfL traffic light warning after power cut across Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The Victoria line stopped working due to a power cut. Picture: Sam Gelder Archant

Large parts of London and the south east have been left without electricity this evening.

UK Power Networks confirmed that a failure on National Grid's network is "affecting" customers.

The drop in power is also affecting traffic lights in the capital, and Transport for London (TfL) urged road users to be "cautious" when travelling.