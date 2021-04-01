News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hundreds of Gants Hill homes lose power after manhole cover blast

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 11:48 AM April 1, 2021   
Manhole cover explosion gants hill

A manhole cover exploded in Gants Hill overnight and power was cut to 446 homes in the area. - Credit: Michelle Bayley

Power was cut to more than 400 homes in Gants Hill after a manhole cover exploded.

The London Fire Brigade was called around 12.45am today (Thursday, April 1) to reports of an explosion and smoke coming from the manhole in Ashurst Drive near the junction with Otley Drive.

UK Power Networks on scene of manhole cover explosion in Gants Hill

UK Power Networks said a fault in an underground cable caused the power outages which were restored in an hour. - Credit: Michelle Bayley

Due to a fault with an underground cable, power was interrupted to 446 homes in the area but restored an hour later.

Michelle Bayley, who lives nearby and was awakened by the bang, said it was loud enough to cause multiple car alarms to go off.

Ashurst Drive london fire brigade on scene of manhole explosion

The London Fire Brigade attended the scene, with a resident saying the bang caused multiple car alarms to go off. - Credit: Michelle Bayley

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said engineers restored electricity to all customers by 1.51am.

You may also want to watch:

"Engineers are on site this morning to complete further repairs without impacting supplies. We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused."


Emergency Services
Gants Hill News
Redbridge News

