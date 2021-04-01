Hundreds of Gants Hill homes lose power after manhole cover blast
- Credit: Michelle Bayley
Power was cut to more than 400 homes in Gants Hill after a manhole cover exploded.
The London Fire Brigade was called around 12.45am today (Thursday, April 1) to reports of an explosion and smoke coming from the manhole in Ashurst Drive near the junction with Otley Drive.
Due to a fault with an underground cable, power was interrupted to 446 homes in the area but restored an hour later.
Michelle Bayley, who lives nearby and was awakened by the bang, said it was loud enough to cause multiple car alarms to go off.
A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said engineers restored electricity to all customers by 1.51am.
"Engineers are on site this morning to complete further repairs without impacting supplies. We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused."
