Post Office confirms South Woodford branch to close at the end of April

Published: 4:43 PM March 30, 2021

The Post Office has confirmed its South Woodford branch will close on April 28.

Eight staff members were notified of the closure today (March 30) after the landlord of the property on George Lane gave notice to vacate the building.

The company has previously pledged to maintain a permanent presence in the area after the closure of this branch, but there are no details yet of where or when that will open.

MP Iain Duncan Smith and South Woodford councillors Sue Nolan and Michael Duffell got the Post Office to commit to having a permanent presence in South Woodford after it was announced that the current branch will close in April. - Credit: Iain Duncan Smith

A spokesperson for the Post Office said it has been exploring a number of premises to provide a temporary branch in South Woodford until a permanent location is established.

It is believed some employees have been made redundant and some will be redeployed to other branches in the Post Office network.

Clive Tickner from the Communication Workers Union said he was horrified at the decision to close the branch, despite more than 3,000 people signing a petition to save it.

He is doubtful Post Office provision will be put in place before the April 28 closure.

There are four alternate branches within two miles of the George Lane Post Office.



