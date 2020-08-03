Search

Kenneth More Theatre’s re-opening cancelled after last-minute government U-turn

PUBLISHED: 12:19 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 03 August 2020

The Kenneth More Theatre was planning on being one of the first to stage live performances but had to cancel those plans after government guidelines changed on Friday. Picture: Vision RCL

The Kenneth More Theatre, which had planned to stage its first post-lockdown live performance on Saturday, was forced to postpone it after government guidelines changed on Friday.

Christopher Marlowe was planning on previewing this year's panto at Saturday's performance before it was cancelled. Picture: Vision RCLChristopher Marlowe was planning on previewing this year's panto at Saturday's performance before it was cancelled. Picture: Vision RCL

The theatre, run by the council’s culture and leisure partner Vision RCL, revamped the venue to put in place strict safety measures and was planning a performance to celebrate all things theatre.

As coronavirus cases increased across the country the government decided to stop any indoor live performances from going forward as planned on Saturday, August 1.

In a statement issued on Friday a spokesperson for the theatre said it was disappointed it needed to cancel the performance just a day before the re-opening and said the government’s announcement “shows a lack of understanding about the sector and how it can work safely, in a controlled environment”.

The spokesperson added: “Unlike many theatres we are in a position where it can be viable reopen.

Performers from Redbridge Drama Centre rehearsing for the big show. Picture: Vision RCLPerformers from Redbridge Drama Centre rehearsing for the big show. Picture: Vision RCL

“We’ve implemented thorough social distancing throughout the theatre and are confident that our standards are at the highest level beyond many sectors that have already re-opened.

“The theatre is not only part of our local cultural offer but a lifeline for many involved.”

Performers from the Redbridge Drama Centre along with some surprise guests from the West End were “ready to go” but the theatre now says it will re-open “on the very first day that we are legally able to”.

Safety preparation for the theatre included cutting the capacity in half, with seats for just 150 people, instead of the normal capacity of 365.

Creative director Gemma Eves. Picture: Vision RCLCreative director Gemma Eves. Picture: Vision RCL

When it is allowed to re-open audience members will be separated and there will be multiple exits and entrances to minimise the number of people together.

There will be a one-way system in place for performers and singers on stage will only be permitted to sing back-to-back.

The front row of seats has been removed to further extend the space from the performers and the audience.

Since the Redbridge Drama Centre operates as a college course, which has been ongoing since June, the students are already in safety bubbles.

The theatre plans to open for screenings next week and will announce a new date for live performances once the government guidelines allow it to do so.

