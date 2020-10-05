Hainault artist’s portrait of Breaking Bad star bound for America

Hainault resident Emma has been drawing for four years, describing it as something which has always been an 'escape' for her. Picture: Emma Richards Archant

Few understand the power of social media better than Hainault artist Emma Richards.

Emma Richards, 18, pictured with her portrait of Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito. Giancarlo's daughter noticed the portrait after Emma posted it on her instagram, with plans now in place to have it sent out to him in exchange for a donation to MIND. Picture: Emma Richards Emma Richards, 18, pictured with her portrait of Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito. Giancarlo's daughter noticed the portrait after Emma posted it on her instagram, with plans now in place to have it sent out to him in exchange for a donation to MIND. Picture: Emma Richards

Thanks to Instagram, a portrait of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito — drawn by the 18-year-old — is bound for America.

The visual effects student explained how her work got noticed by the man himself, saying: “I started watching Breaking Bad over lockdown.

“I thought Giancarlo’s character was really interesting, with an equally interesting face. I started working on it two months ago and finished it in about a month, quicker than usual. I was three weeks in when I first heard from Giancarlo’s daughter, Ruby.”

She recalled how she first learned of Giancarlo’s interest, saying: “I checked my phone one day and saw all these congratulatory messages — I felt like I was the 100th person to find out!”.

Emma is now liaising with the actor’s team to have the drawing sent over, in exchange for a donation of up to £1,000 which will go to her chosen charity, Mind.

Choosing Mind was no accident, says Emma, who has suffered from a generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) for five years and found it was exacerbated during lockdown.

“It was only a few months ago that I was getting ready for my A-levels,” she said. “I went from doing everything to doing nothing, which I found really tough.”

Alongside this the teenager was also diagnosed with pure OCD at the beginning of lockdown, a condition where the affected person repeatedly performs mental rituals to relief stress, rather than compulsively cleaning or washing hands.

This discovery inadvertently led Emma to draw the portrait. “When I was diagnosed with OCD, that’s when I started watching Breaking Bad. Drawing has always been my escape.”

Not only does the 18-year-old now have double the Instagram followers, she is also thriving as a visual effects student at Holborn’s Escape Studios Academy, where the only drawback is a noisy Central line commute.

As for the future, Emma knows she wants to work in a creative industry. She has two distinct — albeit connected — passions, and is excited to see where each takes her.

“Visual effects is about making something look real on TV, and realism is my preferred drawing style,” she said. “I love both.”

For more of Emma’s work, visit Instagram @emma.r_art.