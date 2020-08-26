Revealed: The most popular baby names in Redbridge

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Archive/PA Images

What are the names we’re set to hear in Redbridge’s classrooms in a few years’ time?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - and national chart-topper Oliver is nowhere to be seen in the borough’s top 10.

The most popular name for boys in Redbridge was Muhammad, which was given to 98 youngsters born last year - with spelling variations Mohammed and Mohammad also making the top 10.

Other popular names include David, Adam and Noah.

For girls, Maya came out top, being given to 26 babies, while Amelia was close behind with 25.

Other names in the top 10 include Sofia, Maryam and Olivia - the most popular name given to girls born in England and Wales last year.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular ones are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.