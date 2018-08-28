Search

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 21 January 2019

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Transport for London has clarified the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charging area.

Residents living in South Woodford and Wanstead will be expected to pay £12.50 a day if their car does not meet exhaust emission standards with buses, coaches and lorries, paying £100, in 2021.

However, the charge will only be applied up to the A406 and drivers using the North Circular will not have to pay.  Alex Williams, director of city planning at TfL, said: “The ULEZ will deliver a real reduction in harmful NOx emissions across all of London.

“When making the decision on where to expand to, it was important to ensure a clear and navigable boundary for drivers to make it as easy as possible to recognise when driving within the zone.

“The air quality and health benefits of the ULEZ will extend to and beyond the North and South Circular, with a 23per cent reduction in NOx emissions on the A406 North Circular alone, as drivers switch to cleaner vehicles.

“The most polluting buses, HGVs and coaches across London will be subject to tight emissions standards from 2020, which means that NOx emissions outside the North and South Circular will also reduce by nearly a quarter as a result.”

Redbridge Conservative group leader, Councillor Linda Huggett, put forward a motion on ULEZ at a Redbridge Council meeting on Thursday, January 17, and said the zone will adversely affect people travelling to hospital and school.

She called for the council to write a letter to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to reconsider the plans, however, her motion was rejected, 48 votes to 11.

Speaking after the meeting Cllr Michael Duffell (Con) said: “I ran on a manifesto to improve the environment and make South Woodford an even better place to live.

“As well as impacting the poorest, the ULEZ will have a huge detrimental effect in South Woodford.

“The A406/North Circular is exempt from the ULEZ, meaning that non-compliant cars will be funnelled directly through our community, making the air quality even worse than it is now.

“I’m especially concerned for the people who live next to the North Circular and schools along the route - rather than taxing Londoners and threatening the health of people in South Woodford, other more effective methods should take priority”

