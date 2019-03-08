Hundreds of new homes to be built on Whipps Cross Hospital site

What Whipps Cross Hospital could look like. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust Archant

New homes will be built at Whipps Cross Hospital as part of a £350million redevelopment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barts Health NHS Trust, working with planning experts, envisages a new, taller, building on about one-fifth of the site, bringing all the hospital's services closer together under one roof.

The remainder of the site would be released for new homes and community facilities.

The size of the site - equivalent to around 25 football pitches - offers a unique opportunity to build a new hospital, hundreds of new homes, and leisure and cultural amenities that will bring new jobs into the community, the trust said.

Three potential locations have been outlined in a "masterplan" - either on the disused site of the former nurses accommodation, across the current 1930s site and James Lane site or over the current James Lane, outpatient and maternity sites.

Each hospital would include new A&E and maternity units, mid-rise or high-rise construction, up to 12 storeys, and a new multi-storey car park.

You may also want to watch:

The historic towers of the original Victorian hospital buildings could be part of the land released for development.

The government announced on Sunday, September 29 that Whipps Cross is one of six hospitals to benefit from £2.7billion of funding over the next five years as part of a "new health infrastructure programme".

Responding to the announcement, Alwen Williams, group chief executive of Barts Health NHS Trust, said: "We're delighted that Whipps Cross is one of six hospitals in the country that will receive government funding for a new build.

"This announcement secures the long-term future of the hospital and enable the patient and staff environment to be greatly improved."

The trust is seeking feedback from staff, patients and the public on the emerging ideas for the redevelopment and will take that feedback into account in assessing the options.

The new masterplan report, together with an online feedback form, can be found at www.bartshealth.nhs.uk/future-whipps.

The trust will be engaging with staff, patients, local residents, community groups, the public and their representatives throughout the autumn, including a public meeting on October 15.

The meeting is from 6-8pm at Leytonstone School in Colworth Road.