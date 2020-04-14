Search

Ilford North MP appointed shadow treasury minister by new Labour leader

PUBLISHED: 15:42 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 14 April 2020

Wes Streeting was appointed Shadow Treasury minister by Keir Starmer. Picture: House of Commoms

Wes Streeting was appointed Shadow Treasury minister by Keir Starmer. Picture: House of Commoms

Archant

Ilford MP Wes Streeting has been asked by new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to take on a key economic portfolio as part of a new-look Labour team.

The Ilford North MP has been appointed shadow exchequer secretary to the treasury, working with the new shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds as part of her team of shadow treasury ministers.

Mr Streeting was offered the role in a telephone call with the party leader prior to the announcement of the new Labour front bench team last week.

His portfolio includes UK growth and productivity, the economic aspects of climate change, regional devolution, energy, transport, skills, digital and small business policy.

He joins the shadow treasury team after more than four years as a member of the House of Commons treasury committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Streeting said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to take on this role by Keir Starmer and excited by the opportunity that his new leadership offers the Labour Party and our country.

“Clearly our immediate focus is on efforts to save lives and livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Beyond the current crisis, my new role will give me the opportunity to work with our brilliant new shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds to champion economic policy issues that really matter to people in Redbridge and across the country.

“I hope that under Keir’s leadership we’ll be able to earn the trust and support we need to win power and change people’s lives for the better.”

Sir Keir said: “This is a new team that will take the Labour Party forward in a new era.

“Under my leadership, the Labour Party will be utterly focused on working in the national interest, rebuilding people’s trust in our party and winning the next election.”

Ilford South Labour MP Sam Tarry tweeted out his support saying: “Congratulations to my neighbour @wesstreeting - looking forward to working with as you use your new role to hold the Government to account - helping the people of Ilford get the best possible economic deal during the #coronavirus crisis.”

