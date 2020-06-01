Search

Lockdown measures easing too quickly risks second peak warns Ilford North MP

PUBLISHED: 12:08 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 01 June 2020

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said the government's easing of lockdown restrictions could lead to a second peak of the virus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said the government's easing of lockdown restrictions could lead to a second peak of the virus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

PA Wire/PA Images

Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, has warned that lockdown measures are easing too quickly and risk a second peak of the virus.

Mr Streeting issued a letter to residents following a statement from the Association of Directors of Public Health that recent policy announcements from the government are not supported by the science.Mr Streeting issued a letter to residents following a statement from the Association of Directors of Public Health that recent policy announcements from the government are not supported by the science.

His concerns, outlined in a letter to his constituents published today (Monday, June 1), follows a warning from the Association of Directors of Public Health (ADPH) that recent policy announcements from the government are not supported by the science.

In its statement the ADPH said: “We need to weigh up the balance of risks between easing restrictions, to enable more pupils to return to school, more businesses to open and more social connections to happen, with the risk of causing a resurgence of infections.

“Directors of Public Health are increasingly concerned that the government is misjudging this balancing act and lifting too many restrictions, too quickly.”

Mr Streeting said he was very worried the easing of restrictions could risk a second peak of the virus.

“In the rush to get back to life as normal, we risk prolonging the pain and worsening the tragedy.

“Throughout this crisis, I have shared government advice and instructions in good faith, but I have a responsibility to be honest about my deep reservations about the increasing pace with which the government is easing lockdown, particularly since concerns have now been expressed by the ADPH.”

In the letter Mr Streeting said “we’re not out of the woods” with thousands of new daily cases and hundreds still losing their lives nationwide each week.

He stressed that the test and trace system launched late last week is still not fully operational and there remain significant challenges in terms of provision of PPE.

He criticised the guidance that told those who are shielding that it is safe to go outside in some circumstances and said the decision was not communicated to GPs or local authorities.

He said: “The advice I have given to members of my own family and friends is to remain particularly cautious if they’re in this category and to minimise any trips outside, so this is also my advice to you.

“I’m urging everyone not only to abide by the restrictions put in place by the government, but to go further where you can to keep your distance from others.”

