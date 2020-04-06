There With You: Redbridge Council’s wellbeing service helps hundreds of most vulnerable to coronavirus

A Redbridge Council-led initiative to help protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus has aided hundreds in the first two weeks since its launch.

The Well-Being Service was set up within days of the country going into lockdown and helps vulnerable people who are living in their own home without necessary support.

The service has arranged for more than 80 deliveries of food parcels and other essential items so far.

It has also provided aid or advice to almost 300 callers within 10 days of launching.

Describing an average day at the centre, Well-Being Service manager, Alison McCabe, said: “It can be busy, very emotional, and hard work, but with it comes an overwhelming sense of community spirit and feeling of positivity, because we can really see first-hand the difference this service is making to the people in our borough, who need our help the most.”

She said the service has been “one big team effort” with support from volunteers helping with deliveries and charities providing help as well.

The leader of Redbridge Council, Cllr Jas Athwal, said: “In Redbridge we are a community, our councillors and many of our council staff are local residents and so when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, our top priority was helping those in need.

“The Well-Being Service is making a difference to the everyday lives of those who most need support at this difficult time.

“Throughout this pandemic our council will continue operating, offering support, advice and hands on help to local people.”

Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social care, mental health & the ageing, said he wanted to thank staff and volunteers for getting the service off the ground “at lightning speed and their continuing phenomenal efforts to ensure every single person coming through to the service, feels listened to, supported and helped”.

The service is based in Lynton House, Ilford and runs seven days a week from 8am-8pm.

If you need help call 020 8708 5555 or visit https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub/coronavirus-well-being-service/.

If you would like to donate any essential items – food, hygiene and household products – call 07741193031 to arrange a drop off.