Planning application for Wanstead 'gentleman's club', pole dancing room and four bedrooms was a 'mistake'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 July 2019

There is also plans for an orangery. Picture: Stephen P Bord

There is also plans for an orangery. Picture: Stephen P Bord

Archant

A planning application for a pole dancing room and "gentleman's club" in Wanstead was submitted by accident, the applicant said.

Stephen P Bord & Associates submitted proposals to demolish a house in Grove Park Wanstead and replace it with a four-bedroom dwelling with an adult-themed ground floor and additional car parking spaces for guests.

Eight objections were made about the plans with the Wanstead Society raising concerns about the type of hobbies that would be carried out in the building.

It also questioned whether the applicant needed to apply for a change of use for the venture, which included a formal dining room and hallway chandelier.

Stephen Bord of Stephen P Bord & Associates said the labelling of the ground floor rooms was "just a bit of fun" in the design stages and the names were not changed back when the plans were sent across to Redbridge Council planning officers.

You may also want to watch:

He maintained that the house will not be used commercially.

"It was a mistake," he told the Recorder.

"The wrong plans were submitted, it will definitely be a residential house.

"We have sent the correct plans to Redbridge Council and it should be swapped over soon."

