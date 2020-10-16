Redbridge’s two Quiet Streets schemes to be shut down

Redbridge Council announced it was ending the trial for the Quiet Streets scheme and it would be shut down immediately. Picture: Roy Chacko

The Quiet Streets scheme in two neighbourhoods in Redbridge will shut down after fierce opposition from residents.

After fierce opposition from residents the council decided to scrap the Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko After fierce opposition from residents the council decided to scrap the Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Just a little over a month after the Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) scheme was first installed council leader Jas Athwal said it would be reversed and the planters removed over the next two weeks.

Some residents are disappointed the trial, which was meant to last until roughly the end of the year, was shut down so quickly after buckling to pressure from residents with cars and not doing anything to help prevent a climate emergency.

Cllr Athwal said: “Although we have received some positive comments and significant support for the scheme’s principles, including reducing air pollution and making our roads safer, the overwhelming response has been to ask us to reverse the changes, and we are listening.”

He added that though the planters were successful ,the biggest issue was not having a thorough consultation period with residents prior to installing the scheme, which he said was due to time restrictions placed on the council.

Clayhall resident Paul Reynolds said he was disappointed the council caved to a “noisy few” while the majority of residents will go back to suffering with more noise, air pollution and rat-running.

He said: “This was meant to be a trial over several months, with actual results that were analysed with facts in due course.

“It takes time to change habits. So much for climate emergency - let’s just do all we can to make it as easy as possible to drive everywhere.”

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said: “The scheme was well-intentioned, but not one that was improving quality of life for the neighbourhood.”

The reversal comes a day after all six Labour councillors from Barkingside and Cranbrook, the two wards that have ongoing Quiet Streets schemes, sent out joint statements opposing it calling on the Low Traffic Neighbourhood plans to be scrapped on a permanent basis.

Barkingside resident Kartik Parekh who started the Barkingside Chaos opposition group on Facebook, which grew to include more than 800 members, said he was delighted to see the scheme’s reversal.

He said: “This was a monumental blunder of a scheme, which was rushed, ill thought through and ill planned.

“I am delighted the residents are being listened to.”