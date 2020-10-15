Unified opposition against Quiet Streets pilot - Barkingside and Cranbrook councillors calling on scheme’s withdrawal

The Labour councillors from the two wards that have ongoing Quiet Streets pilots have publicly come out in opposition to it and are calling on the scheme to be withdrawn.

Councillors from Barkingside and Cranbrook are calling on the scheme to be withdrawn. Picture: Roy Chacko Councillors from Barkingside and Cranbrook are calling on the scheme to be withdrawn. Picture: Roy Chacko

The Barkingside ward councillors, Cllr Judith Garfield, Cllr Martin Sachs and Cllr Khaled Noor sent a joint letter to council leader Jas Athwal saying that due to the “vocal opposition” from residents the council should “abort the trial at this stage and not proceed with the LTN [Low Traffic Neighbourhood] on a permanent basis.”

Councillors from Cranbrook publicly expressed their opposition to it as well.

Cllr Shamshia Ali and Cllr Varinder Singh Bola tweeted out a joint statement which said: “Following discussions with local residents and the Leader of the Council it is our view that the local Quiet Streets pilot in Cranbrook is not meeting residents’ needs.

“We have requested the scheme be withdrawn from Cranbrook.”

The pilot scheme, which is scheduled to last roughly until the end of the year, has had fierce opposition from residents, particularly in Barkingside where more than 4,000 people signed a petition against it.

The Cranbrook West pilot had less opposition in comparison, with fewer than 1,000 people signing a similar petition calling on it to be reversed.

Earlier this week the Recorder reported that the council was considering removing the bollards in Barkingside and replacing them with enforcement cameras after the London Fire Brigade had to smash open a bollard after it was delayed attending an incident in Mulberry Way.

