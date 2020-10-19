Search

Ilford North MP appointed to shadow schools minister by Labour leader

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 October 2020

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has been promoted to a top job in Labour’s shadow education team following a minor reshuffle.

Mr Streeting was promoted to shadow minister for schools by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Friday. He will be working for shadow education secretary Kate Green on all aspects of schools policy, including school standards, the curriculum, teacher recruitment and retention, qualifications and admissions.

Until this latest appointment he was shadow exchequer secretary to the treasury.

Mr Streeting told the Ilford Recorder: “It will come as no surprise to schools locally that I am absolutely thrilled to be taking up this new role. We have fantastic schools in Redbridge that showcase the strengths of our diverse education system.

“Education has always been my number one passion and tackling educational disadvantage has been my biggest motivation - in my professional career and since entering Parliament.”

Ilford North MP appointed to shadow schools minister by Labour leader

