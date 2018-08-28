Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ilford covered market: Planning application proposes 800 person capacity

PUBLISHED: 11:50 28 December 2018

New jobs will be created in the market. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

New jobs will be created in the market. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Archant

A maximum of 800 people will be able to shop in the new Ilford covered food market at any given time.

Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Mercato Metropolitano (MM), the people behind the well-known Elephant and Castle outdoor market, has submitted a planning application for a temporary five-year L-shape structure to be built in Redbridge Town Hall car park, Chadwick Road.

If approved the food market, complete with hydroponic farm and brewery will house up to 30 stalls and each concession will employ between one and four members of staff.

In addition to this, there will be a cookery school and a floor manager will be on site at all times to make sure individual stalls are complying with the licensing conditions.

An MM spokesman wrote that while the concessions may change as the market fine-tunes the right mix of stalls for Ilford, there will always be a certain type of offering.

“The retail offer will always include a cold cuts and cheese counter, a range of selected groceries, wines and liqueurs, chocolate, patisserie, bakery/boulangerie, cooking tools, flowers, fruit and vegetables,” he said.

“The restaurant concessions will always offer a wide variety of foods from across the world, including Neapolitan pizza, Middle Eastern concessions, Japanese, fresh pasta, Argentinean/South American grills and specialities, pan‐Asian cuisine, Italian gelato and a world‐class bar.

“Whilst some of the concessions may open at different times of the day, the whole operation will offer breakfast, lunch, supper and drinks together with an all‐day retail offer.”

In the proposals submitted to Redbridge Council, MM said it would like to operate between 8am to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday and 8am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Patrons would be reminded to leave quietly to minimise the disturbance to local residents.

MM Ilford will offer communal seating, allowing visitors the opportunity to buy from any food concession and sit within the whole space without being restricted to a booking‐only system, in line with MM inclusive approach,” he added.

“Menu pricing will reflect pricing within the Redbridge area, but with an enhanced price/quality ratio, considering MM’s focus on fine, healthy and traceable ingredients and products.”

The application will be discussed at a Redbridge Council planning meeting in the new year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

Immigration officers visited the shop three times. Picture: Laura Lean

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

Saffy Applewhaite who stopped to perform first aid on a boy who had been stabbed with her Mum Sameena Ashgar.

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Villages in Kent: 10 of the prettiest places to go

Ancient Aylesford Bridge © Rusty Pelican, Shutterstock

Where to go for Christmas Day lunch in Kent

Celebrate your Christmas Day at one of these fantastic restaurants or pubs (Rhino Neal, Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

5 countryside walks with pubs in Kent

Nothing beats a ramble through the Kentish countryside before finding a country pub (photo: ru_boff, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

10 of the prettiest places to visit in Kent

The pretty town of Sandwich (photo: grassrootsgroundswell, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Christmas markets in Kent: 11 of the best

Rochester Christmas Market (photo: Steve Smith, Flickr, http://bit.ly/2xiz5cm)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s goalkeeper Brill feels they deserved something at Dagenham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor urges Daggers fans to give Still respect he deserves ahead of return with Barnet

Former Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still returns to Victoria Road with Barnet on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ilford covered market: Planning application proposes 800 person capacity

New jobs will be created in the market. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

South Woodford Mosque raises more than £800 for charity and donates hundreds of food parcels over festive period

Dr Fahim delivering his lecture. Photo: South Woodford Mosque

West Ham move into Premier League top half with deserved win over Saints

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists